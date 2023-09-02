ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie was able to remain undefeated with a big 24-14 win Friday against one of their toughest opponents in the Tri Valley Scotties.
At Frank Irelan Field, the Falcons were strong in all three phases of the game.
“It was a well played, great high school football game. Those are the ones that really make you better as a ball club.” said Falcons head coach Dan McSurley.
The win was the 260th for McSurley as head coach of the Falcons.
The game began with a vintage Falcon drive. After Logan Chesser came close to breaking away on the opening kickoff, Massie went to work. The Falcons drained 10:55 off the clock converting on fourth downs getting all the way to the 9.
But a dropped play action pass in the end zone forced CM to settle for 3.
The Scotties responded with a frustrating drive for the CM defense, highlighted by a defensive pass interference that put Tri-Valley at the Massie 9. The drive was capped off with Jayden Wallace scoring from 2 yards out for a 7-3 TV lead.
On the first set of downs on the next drive, CM faced a third and 7. Cooper Carmack busted off a 29 yard run. A pass interference from the Scotties put Massie at the 12. The drive finished this time with a Chesser touchdown to make the score 10-7, a score that held into half.
Tri-Valley began the third with a good-looking drive before facing a 4th and 5. Brighton Rodman made a huge tackle and CM took over. The Falcons cranked out an incredible drive highlighted by a fake punt in which Peyton Warren gained 35 yards. Later in the drive on a third and 16 play from the 21, quarterback Kaden Zantene would hit Carmack to take a 17-7 lead
“We had to come up, we didn’t want to kick a field goal” McSurley said.
CM’s defense again held and on the first drive of the fourth quarter Chesser popped off a 35 yard run, and Nolan Phipps put it in from 6 yards out.
The Scotties would score once more off a beautiful back shoulder fade from Max Lyall to Ashton Sensabaugh, but the Falcons held on and moved to 3-0 on the season in perhaps their biggest test yet.
SUMMARY
Sept 1, 2023
@Frank Irelan Field
Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14
TV^0^7^0^7^^14
CM^3^7^7^7^^24
SCORING
First Quarter
CM-Ean McGuinness 26 yard field goal
Second Quarter
TV-Jayden Wallace 2 yard run (PAT good)
CM-Logan Chesser 2 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)
Third Quarter
CM-Cooper Carmack 21 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Ean McGuinness PAT)
Fourth Quarter
CM-Nolan Phipps 6 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)
TV-Sensabaugh 22 yard pass from Lyall (PAT good)
STATISTICS
Passing: TV (18-27-0) 197 yards; CM-Kaden Zantene 1-3-0, 21 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: TV (28-71); CM (49-259) Logan Chesser 23-117-1 Eli Muterspaw 14-55-0 Cooper Carmack 6-50-0 Peyton Warren 1-37-0 Nolan Phipps 2-3-1 Kaden Zantene 3-(-3)
Receiving: TV (18-197); CM (1-21) Cooper Carmack 1-21-1
Tackles: Elijah Groh 10 Hunter Monds 5.5 Brighton Rodman 4.5 Brendan Musser 4 Nolan Phipps 3 Miles Theetge 3 Tristen Trampler 2.5 Ty Clutter 2 Carter Martin 2 Peyton Brewer 2 Brady Russell 1.5 Eli Ruther 1.5 Jack Elkins 1 Mason Martini 1 Liam Lamb 0.5 Peyton Warren 0.5