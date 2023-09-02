Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie was able to remain undefeated with a big 24-14 win Friday against one of their toughest opponents in the Tri Valley Scotties.

At Frank Irelan Field, the Falcons were strong in all three phases of the game.

“It was a well played, great high school football game. Those are the ones that really make you better as a ball club.” said Falcons head coach Dan McSurley.

The win was the 260th for McSurley as head coach of the Falcons.

The game began with a vintage Falcon drive. After Logan Chesser came close to breaking away on the opening kickoff, Massie went to work. The Falcons drained 10:55 off the clock converting on fourth downs getting all the way to the 9.

But a dropped play action pass in the end zone forced CM to settle for 3.

The Scotties responded with a frustrating drive for the CM defense, highlighted by a defensive pass interference that put Tri-Valley at the Massie 9. The drive was capped off with Jayden Wallace scoring from 2 yards out for a 7-3 TV lead.

On the first set of downs on the next drive, CM faced a third and 7. Cooper Carmack busted off a 29 yard run. A pass interference from the Scotties put Massie at the 12. The drive finished this time with a Chesser touchdown to make the score 10-7, a score that held into half.

Tri-Valley began the third with a good-looking drive before facing a 4th and 5. Brighton Rodman made a huge tackle and CM took over. The Falcons cranked out an incredible drive highlighted by a fake punt in which Peyton Warren gained 35 yards. Later in the drive on a third and 16 play from the 21, quarterback Kaden Zantene would hit Carmack to take a 17-7 lead

“We had to come up, we didn’t want to kick a field goal” McSurley said.

CM’s defense again held and on the first drive of the fourth quarter Chesser popped off a 35 yard run, and Nolan Phipps put it in from 6 yards out.

The Scotties would score once more off a beautiful back shoulder fade from Max Lyall to Ashton Sensabaugh, but the Falcons held on and moved to 3-0 on the season in perhaps their biggest test yet.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2023

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14

TV^0^7^0^7^^14

CM^3^7^7^7^^24

SCORING

First Quarter

CM-Ean McGuinness 26 yard field goal

Second Quarter

TV-Jayden Wallace 2 yard run (PAT good)

CM-Logan Chesser 2 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Third Quarter

CM-Cooper Carmack 21 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Fourth Quarter

CM-Nolan Phipps 6 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

TV-Sensabaugh 22 yard pass from Lyall (PAT good)

STATISTICS

Passing: TV (18-27-0) 197 yards; CM-Kaden Zantene 1-3-0, 21 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: TV (28-71); CM (49-259) Logan Chesser 23-117-1 Eli Muterspaw 14-55-0 Cooper Carmack 6-50-0 Peyton Warren 1-37-0 Nolan Phipps 2-3-1 Kaden Zantene 3-(-3)

Receiving: TV (18-197); CM (1-21) Cooper Carmack 1-21-1

Tackles: Elijah Groh 10 Hunter Monds 5.5 Brighton Rodman 4.5 Brendan Musser 4 Nolan Phipps 3 Miles Theetge 3 Tristen Trampler 2.5 Ty Clutter 2 Carter Martin 2 Peyton Brewer 2 Brady Russell 1.5 Eli Ruther 1.5 Jack Elkins 1 Mason Martini 1 Liam Lamb 0.5 Peyton Warren 0.5