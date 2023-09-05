Each year, the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, Inc. hopes to award five scholarships — one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester high schools, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

Requirements for the scholarship also include:

1. Available to any second year, full-time college or first year technical school student (2023-24).

2. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a four-year college or two-year technical school.

3. Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

Scholarships applications will be available at the Corn Festival at the Power Club Office or you can visit the website antiquepowerclub.org.