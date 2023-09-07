Week 4 Preview: Clinton-Massie (3-0) at Mt. Healthy (3-0)

Clinton-Massie controlled last Friday’s game with Tri-Valley, winning 24-14 over a perennial east-central Ohio powerhouse.

“Controlling the time of possession with our running game may have been the primary factor for the win,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “They had a potent offense with several talented kids. Limiting their opportunities was huge.”

Clinton-Massie will travel to Cincinnati this week for another non-league game with unbeaten Mt. Healthy. Fresh off a 22-7 win over Wilmington, Mt. Healthy is cruising along at 3-0. The Owls also defeated Little Miami (24-0) and Ross (40-14).

The game will be played in the Owls nest, a scenic complex along Cincinnati’s Mill Creek surrounded by a multitude of trees.

“Looking forward to playing in a beautiful venue,” McSurley said.

The Falcons (3-0) have wins over Waynesville, Edgewood and Tri-Valley. The Cougars are 0-3 and as a Division II team, that hurts Clinton-Massie’s potential playoff points. But Edgewood has played three teams that are all currently 3-0 so wins are likely to start this week against winless Talawanda.

McSurley believes Tri-Valley has a chance to run the table and finish 8-2. If so, computer points would be plentiful.

“They may go on to win out with the rest of their schedule, so Harbin points are going to be here,” McSurley said.

Mt. Healthy, though speedy with numerous athletes on both sides of the ball, controlled the ball on offense, taking what was available and not forcing the big play last week.

Clinton-Massie, however, doesn’t have a history with Mt. Healthy. It’s a long bus ride and the Falcons are coming off a big win. McSurley doesn’t believe, however, there will be a letdown.

“Hopefully after last year this team won’t take anyone for granted,” he said.