8-under par 28 wins community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Mike Shaw had an 8-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

30: Gary Bishop, Jim Luck, Rusty Smethwick, D Bullock

30: Cliff Doyle, Bob Vanzant, Jim Doak, Gene Breckel

30: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner

30: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Don Sicurella, Gary Schrader

31: John Philp, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Carl Wright