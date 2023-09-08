8-under par 28 wins community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Mike Shaw had an 8-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9.
The rest of the field:
30: Gary Bishop, Jim Luck, Rusty Smethwick, D Bullock
30: Cliff Doyle, Bob Vanzant, Jim Doak, Gene Breckel
30: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner
30: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Don Sicurella, Gary Schrader
31: John Philp, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Carl Wright