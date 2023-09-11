Don DeVilbiss, president of Donatos, presenting a check to Mary Camp, fundraising chair, Cecilia Krusling, president, and other Habitat for Humanity board members. Submitted photo

Donatos, a favorite chain of many Clinton County residents, recently worked to raise over $2,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County.

Doug DeVilbiss, president of D. Donat’s Inc., presented a check at the recent Habitat board meeting and shared that this business works to “Be a good neighbor and give back to the community.”

He noted that the organization has three areas that it wants to focus on each year: housing, hunger and health.

Habitat for Humanity was chosen for the 2023 housing pillar. For the months of January through April, the business asked customers to round up their bills at the end of their purchase. Then, Donatos rounded up that amount to reach the next thousand-dollar amount.

According to a news release, Donatos sees that the homes that are built by Habitat for Humanity also serve the community and benefit from monies received by donors to build these cost-effective, energy efficient homes for low income families who may never be given an opportunity to own their own home.