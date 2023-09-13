Home News Issue at printing press causes delay News Issue at printing press causes delay By news engin - September 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Due to an issue at the printing press, the Wilmington News Journal truck was running late today. We ask that customers be patient as our News Journal drivers are out on delivery. Thank you. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Larrick returns to direct The Murphy Christmas show Clinton Co. Health District to host car seat giveaway event Today in History