Fantasy football start/sit options for Week 2

By Jeremiah Orcutt

FantasyHolics

–

Welcome to my Week 2 Start/Sit Advice Article. Hopefully you followed my advice last week and it was helpful to you. Let’s get going on Week 2.

Quarterback

Start:

Trevor Lawrence (JAX vs KC) Last week Jared Goff had 253 yards and a TD against the Chiefs and he’s not as good as Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had 259 yards and 2 TDs in his only game against the Chiefs. The Chiefs defense still isn’t that good. They have allowed the 6th most points over the last 18 games to the QB. I think Lawrence will exploit that defense in a game that Vegas has a 51-point total.

Jared Goff (DET vs SEA) Did you see Seattle get lit up last week by Matthew Stafford and the Rams with no wide receivers? Yeah, he threw for 334 yards. This Seahawks defense seems to be in trouble, and I think Goff can take advantage. The Lions are a good team and Goff is good enough to lead them to victory and get you 15 fantasy points.

Sleepers: Daniel Jones (NYG @ ARI), Jordan Love (GB @ ATL), Derek Carr (NO @ CAR)

Sits:

Dak Prescott (DAL vs NYJ): This dude put up 6 fantasy points in a game where his team won 40-0. He was completely shut down in the game against the Giants. The Jets defense is better than the Giants and they just had three interceptions and a fumble recovery against the Bills. I believe the Jets defense will also shut down Dak and the Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford (LAR @ SF): Don’t get fooled by last week and put too much hype into Stafford based on the beat down of Seattle. This week they travel up the coast to SF and play against a top 49ers defense. I would expect a down week from Stafford this week.

Bust Alert: Joe Burrow (CIN vs BAL), Geno Smith (SEA vs DET) Tua Tagovailoa (MIA @NE)

Running Back

Start:

Dameon Pierce (HOU vs IND): Houston struggled to get going last week against the Ravens but this week he gets a much better opportunity against the Colts who allowed the Jaguars to run on them last week. Houston should be able to move the ball and give Pierce opportunities.

Rachaad White (TB vs CHI): White dominated all the Buccaneers rushing stats last week and he received 18 touches. I don’t expect a huge game from White, but the Bears did give up over 200 total yards (rushing and receiving) to the Packers RBs. You can plug White into your lineups with confidence.

Sleepers: Zack Moss (IND @ HOU), James Cook (BUF vs LV)

Sits:

Ravens RBs (BAL vs CIN): I would sit this entire backfield all season. This is a three-headed Running Back By Committee (RBBC). Unless one guy stands out week-to-week and shows something, then I am avoiding this. Lamar Jackson runs the ball too much and vultures TDs. Cincinnati was run on by Cleveland so one of these guys should be effective but good luck guessing which one.

Raheem Mostert (MIA @ NE): Even Mostert has been good and as long as he’s healthy he will be good but not against NE. That NE defense line is solid against the run and only allowed 54 yards rushing last week to Ken Gainwell. I wouldn’t count on Mostert to be productive this week, you will need him to score to get double digits points.

Bust Alert: Dalvin Cook (NYJ @ DAL), Brian Robinson (WSH @ DEN)

Wide Receivers

Start:

Romeo Doubs (GB @ ATL): Doubs was the leading WR for GB last week (yes, I know without Watson) and had 4 receptions for 26 yards and 2 TDs. I don’t think he was the No. 1 because Watson was out. Doubs has built a relationship with Love and I think that continues. Last week Atlanta only gave up 127 receiving yards to the Panthers but Love is a better QB then Young and I think he exploits the Falcons with Doubs, especially if Watson sits out again.

Courtland Sutton (DEN vs WAS): He is the No. 1 WR in Denver as long as Jerry Juedy is out. He had 4 receptions and 32 yards and TD. He will build trust with Russel Wilson and that connection will get better. Washington had a tough time stopping the Arizona WRs last week with a 3rd string starting QB. I think Courtland Sutton will be a good play in Week 2.

Sit:

Drake London (ATL vs GB): How are you on the field for 90 percent of the offensive plays but only received one target? This is a run-first, hide the QB, offense. Ridder won’t be throwing the ball unless he has to. London also gets coverage by the Packers best cornerback Jaire Alexander. I’m not dropping London yet, but I am sitting him this week and until further notice until we see him produce.

Marquise Brown (ARI vs NYG): This is a situation similar to the Drake London situation. Brown had 5 targets last week, and 28 yards. He is a deep threat WR in an offense with a journeyman career backup QB as the starter (Josh Dobbs). Dobbs doesn’t throw the ball deep and this offense will not be efficient until Kyler Murray comes back. He also is facing a Giants defense that has allowed the 8th fewest deep ball yards to WRs over the past season. Leave Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on our bench if you can.

Bust Alert: Puka Nacua (LAR @ SF), Kendrick Bourne (NE vs MIA), Rashid Shaheed (NO @ CAR)

Tight End

Starts:

Hunter Henry (NE vs MIA): It is nearly impossible to find good TEs to tell you to start that you can trust outside of the Top 3. Hunter Henry had 56 and TD last week on 6 targets. Someone has to catch the ball in New England. Devante Parker is hurt (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster has fallin out of favor with the coaching staff, and I don’t trust Kendrick Bourne week-to-week. I would lean toward a 10 point week from Henry and hope he finds the endzone.

Sleeper: Sam LaPorta (DET vs SEA), Irv Smith Jr. (CIN vs BAL)

Sit:

Pat Freiermuth (PIT vs CLE): Last week was an awful week for Pittsburgh and Freiermuth did score a TD but this week doesn’t get much better and the Cleveland defense is the truth. Unless the QB play gets better or he gets more involved in the offense, you are going to be relying on a score for him to give you double digit TE points. I would leave “Muth” on the bench if you can. Bust Alert: Dalton Kincaid (BUF vs LV), Luke Musgrave (GB @ ATL)

Thank you for reading my article. I hope that I have helped with your Fantasy Football lineups for Week 2 of 2023.

Here is where you can find all of Jeremiah’s work: www.fantasyholics.com; www.facebook.com/thefantasyholics; www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8FTjJO0k5BFL-4hNv6-xw.