The Clinton-Massie girls golf team, champions of the SBAAC, from left to right, Grace Boone, Rylee Long, Lauren Edwards, Sammi Jo VanPelt, Stormie Stroud, Charlotte Robinson. They are coached by James Brady.

GOSHEN — Grace Boone and her Clinton-Massie teammates put an exclamation point on a dominant SBAAC girls golf season Tuesday in the league’s 18-hole championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Boone had an 84 to earn tournament medalist honors as well as leading her team to the tournament and overall SBAAC girls golf championship.

“Grace had a few early struggles but battled through to once again be the match medalist,” said Massie coach James Brady, who was named the SBAAC girls golf coach of the year. “(This is) the 11th time this season she earned that honor. These girls have earned this by their hard work and determination.”

Boone was a runaway winner in the player of the year standings while teammate Stormie Stroud also made first team.

Second-team honors went to Rylee Long and Sammi VanPelt of Clinton-Massie; Abi Earley of Wilmington and Alivia Brewster of Blanchester.

“Sammi Jo and Rylee also both set personal 9-hole and 18-hole records today,” Brady said. “Rylee played the best golf I have seen from her all year. She only started playing in July and had two birdies today. Sammi Jo has fought through an injury the last couple of weeks and has been so consistent for us all season.”

Brewster had a 105 in the 18-hole league finale while Reagen Reese had a 113 Tuesday to lead the Hurricane.

Clinton-Massie is 63-2 on the year, losing only to a pair of Division I schools this season.

”Not only are these ladies awesome on the course, they are leaders in the classroom and beyond,” said Brady. “From various clubs and councils these girls are very involved at CMHS and WCCC (Warren County Career Center). Yesterday at practice our girls took out our middle school girls team to have some bonding time. It was really awesome to see the interaction of the present and the future of our program. (Clinton-Massie) Middle School principal and middle school girls golf coach Lorinda Ottaway has donated her time this season to help keep this program moving in the right direction. Coach Ottaway’s willingness to take this on is going to pay off for the girls golf program for years to come.”

SUMMARY

Sept 19, 2023

SBAAC Girls Golf Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Clinton-Massie (391) Grace Boone 84 Stormie Stroud 101 Sammi VanPelt 105 Rylee Long 101 Charlotte Robinson 111

Goshen (424) Taylor Tilley 103 Jo Schulz 98 Zari Farris 114 Mia Tudor 114 Lauren Gray 109 Maycie Fugate 122

Western Brown (427) Aubrey Vance 105 Avery Vance 98 Halee Lang 115 Daisy Hermann 122 Emma Braun 109 Gracy Bronson 125 JoJo Lamb 124

New Richmond (429) Lauren Haliburton 104 Coletta Hawkings 111 Avery Clark 108 Andi Davis 118 Meagan Kangas 115 Jenna Adams 106

Wilmington (480) Reagen Reese 113 Abi Earley 121 Laina Howell 134 Kylie Fisher 112

Bethel-Tate (NA) 122 Natalie Nickell 132

Batavia (NA) Alexis Schmidt 116

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 105 Emily Bates 125