The 2023 SBAAC National Division girls tennis champion Blanchester Wildcats, from left to right, front row, Ryan Maines, Gracie Kaehler, Katelyn Toles; back row, assistant coach Mike Sexton, Breanna Weldon, Lilly Bates, Lydia Siler, Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley, Sydney Woodall, head coach Matt Sexton. Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis Back on top: After off year, Wildcats return to rule SBAAC National Division tennis

WILMINGTON — Blanchester held off Georgetown and East Clinton and won the SBAAC Girls Tennis Championship for the 11th time in the last 13 years.

East Clinton and Georgetown were co-champs of the league tournament Wednesday held at Wilmington High School. Blanchester finished third.

But the Wildcats were 9-1 in the regular season and had enough points to win the league championship. The title is the 15th for BHS girls tennis and 12th in girls tennis for head coach Matt Sexton, who returned to lead the program after sitting out a year.

“I told the girls this summer I thought we had a shot to win the league and I think they thought I was crazy,” said Sexton. “I just saw the pieces there. I also knew it was going to take a tremendous amount of work to get there before the end of the season. Our girls worked really hard and improved tremendously from the start of open courts to today. I’m so happy for them. They’re a great group of kids and they deserve all the success they’ve worked so hard for.”

EC and Georgetown finished with 35 points in the tournament and Blanchester was one point back in third.

“It’s been tight with us, East Clinton and Georgetown all season so why should the tourney be any different?” said Sexton. “We were very close to winning it outright, ended up finishing one point back of them. Really pleased with how my kids played.”

Katelyn Toles was the lone individual champion for the Wildcats, claiming the title match victory at second singles over East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh 6-1, 6-2.

“Katelyn played her best tennis of the season. She hit the ball beautifully. Really happy for her. She’s such a great kid,” said Sexton.

East Clinton won titles at third singles (Rylee Kempton) and second doubles (Josi Balon and Abigail Prater). Kempton was a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 winner in third singles championship bout while Prater and Balon rallied for a 2-6 6-4, 6-4 win in the title match at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept 20, 2023

SBAAC Girls Tennis Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Tournament standings:

Individuals

Singles

First Blan: Lilly Bates defeated Mason (EC) 6-0, 6-1; was defeated by Gray (Geo) 2-6, 4-6 and finished second. Champ: Lillian Gray, Geo

First EC: Kailyn Mason defeated Masminster (Fel) 6-2, 6-1; was defeated by Bates (Bl) 0-6, 1-6; was defeated by Sharp (CNE) 0-6, 4-6 and finished fourth. Champ: Lillan Gray, Geo

Second Blan: Katelyn Toles defeated Stephan (CNE) 6-0, 6-2; defeated Seabaugh (EC) 6-1, 6-2 and finished first. Champ: Katelyn Toles, Blan

Second EC: Molly Seabaugh defeated Smith (BT) 6-0, 6-1; defeated McCann (Geo) 6-4, 6-4; was defeated by Toles (Bl) 1-6, 2-6 and finished second. Champ: Katelyn Toles, Blan

Third Blan: Lydia Siler was defeated by Holland (Geo) 1-6, 1-6; was defeated by Bosley (CNE) 4-6, 3-6 and finished fourth. Champ: Rylee Kempton, EC

Third EC: Rylee Kempton defeated Bosley (CNE) 6-4, 6-0; defeated Holland (Geo) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 and finished first. Champ: Rylee Kempton, EC

Doubles

First Blan: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley were defeated by O’Connor, McKibben 4-6, 5-7; defeated Hadley, Lambert (EC) 6-3, 6-1 and finished third. Champ: Crabtree, Wetzel, Bethel-Tate

First EC: Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated Addis, Metzger (Fel) 6-0, 6-1; were defeated by Crabtree, Wetzel (BT) 1-6, 6-1, 4-6; were defeated by Baker, Quigley (Bl) and finished fourth. Champ: Wetzel, Crabtree, Bethel-Tate

Second Blan: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon defeated Sheangshang, Busam (CNE) 6-1, 6-4; were defeated by Balon, Prater (EC) 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 and finished second. Champ: Josi Balon, Abigail Prater, EC

Second EC: Josi Balon, Abigail Prater defeated Helbling, Schuster (Geo) 6-3, 6-2; defeated Kaehler, Weldon (Bl) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and finished first. Champ: Abigail Prater and Josi Balon, EC