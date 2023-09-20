Steed, Falcons make it three straight SBAAC boys golf championships

GOSHEN — In the end, the cream rose to the top.

Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed, pushed by his own teammate Owen Goodwin, finished on top of the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings along with his Falcon teammates.

Clinton-Massie completed a third straight championship season, winning the SBAAC American Division boys golf championship with a convincing 18-hole round Wednesday at the Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Steed, a junior, won a third straight player of the year honor, capping his season with an even par 71 Wednesday. He and Goodwin battled neck and neck throughout the season with Steed pulling away over the final two divisional matches. He then staked his claim to golfer of the year with an impressive performance in the championship round.

“I was very pleased today,” Clinton-Massie head coach Phill Larrick said. “Hopefully this carries over to tournament time. That is at least 50 consecutive league wins.”

Tommy Halloran had a 77 for Wilmington’s low score on the day.

The Falcons are 57-9 for the season.

Logan Miller had a career best 72 at Eagles Nest while Evan Davidson carded a career best 76. Goodwin finished with a 79 while Colson Morgan had an 81. Cam Morgan had a 97.

The Falcons will compete in the Harrison Invitational this weekend.