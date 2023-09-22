Falcons win another thriller, BHS wins, EC loses

At a jam-packed, electric Alumni Field, Clinton-Massie won the Backyard Bash with Wilmington 17-14 Friday night.

The Falcons, the No. 1 ranked Div. IV team in Ohio’s latest Associated Press poll, improved to 6-0 with the win. A gallant effort by the Hurricane came up short in one of the best high school football games in Clinton County in recent memory.

Blanchester held Clermont Northeastern to five yards of offense in a 46-7 blowout win on Homecoming 2023 at Barbour Memorial Field. Seth Perkins was the Homecoming king and scored a touchdown for BHS. Kaylee Coyle was the Homecoming queen.

East Clinton spotted Bethel-Tate a 20-0 lead then rallied within 20-16. The Astros, going in for a possible go-ahead score, fumbled at the 1 and the Tigers returned it 99 yards for the decisive points. Bethel-Tate defeated East Clinton 26-16.

Photos, quotes and game stories will be posted here as they become available.