Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Pleasant Plain male for alleged menacing at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23. According to the report, deputies responded to an altercation occurring on North Broadway in Midland. A Midland male was listed as the victim. The report indicates the victim and suspect were related. Neither drugs nor alcohol were listed as being involved.

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Loveland female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and failure to comply at 5:56 p.m. on September 10. According to the report, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Cuba/Washington Township. Eventually, the vehicle was stopped at the 6000 block of Cuba Road. The report indicates deputies seized electronics from the suspect including a phone and drugs. The report did not specify what type of drugs were located.

• At 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, deputies received a report New Vienna female getting assaulted with a trash can at an Elm Street residence. A 48-year-old New Vienna male would later be charged with alleged domestic assault in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 5:37 p.m. on Sept. 14, a Vernon Township female reported she received explicit text messages from her fiance’s ex-girlfriend. The report lists a female from Traverse City, Michigan as a suspect

• At 2:53 p.m. on Sept. 13, a 53-year-old Winchester male reported two air conditioner units were stolen from a property at the 4700 block of U.S. 68 South in Wilmington.

