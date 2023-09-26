Grace Boone of Clinton-Massie has advanced to the district golf tournament.

MASON — Clinton-Massie’s Grace Boone has advanced to the Division II Southwest District Girls Golf Championship.

Playing Tuesday at the Division II Sectional Girls Golf Championship at the Grizzly Course at Kings Island, Boone had an 88.

“Grace played well today,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said. :She had a lot of putts that just missed or she would have been in contention for medalist.

“She set this goal at the start of the season and it was awesome to witness her obtain it.”

Clinton-Massie did not advance as a team. The district tournament will be held Oct 4 at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro.

“We didn’t play our best as an overall team but we learned some hard lessons today,” said Brady. “For the season we far exceeded my goals and at different points within our season each girl set a personal record. We have a league champ, county champ, two first-team all league, two second-team all-league, and a district qualifier.

“Three seasons ago when we only had four girls that had never played golf, if you would have told me we would accomplish what we did this season I would have thought you were crazy. It is a testament to our girls and the work they put in year round.”

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

Division II Girls Sectional Golf Championship

@Grizzly Golf Course, Kings Island

Grace Boone 88, Stormie Stroud 112, Sammi Jo VanPelt 113, Rylee Long 125, Charlotte Robinson 127