BLANCHESTER — In the annual Volley for the Cure match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 Tuesday at the BHS gym.

Blanchester goes to 8-9 overall and 5-5 in the National Division, good enough for third place behind Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern.

Felicity is now 0-8 in the National.

Bailie Bare had five kills and four blocks at the net for the Wildcats. Hope Blankenbeckler had 18 assists.

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Wildcats 3, Cardinals 0

Desiree Abbott 2 kills 5 digs

Bailie Bare 5 kills 1 dig 4 blocks

Hope Blankenbeckler 1 kill 18 assists 3 digs 2 blocks

Payton Johnson 4 kills 2 blocks

Jocelyn Lansing 3 kills 3 aces 4 digs

Gracie Roy 1 dig

Tamaira Stewart 3 kills

Niki White 1 dig

Madison Winemiller 1 dig