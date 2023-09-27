BLANCHESTER — In the annual Volley for the Cure match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 Tuesday at the BHS gym.
Blanchester goes to 8-9 overall and 5-5 in the National Division, good enough for third place behind Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern.
Felicity is now 0-8 in the National.
Bailie Bare had five kills and four blocks at the net for the Wildcats. Hope Blankenbeckler had 18 assists.
SUMMARY
Sept 26, 2023
@Blanchester High School
Wildcats 3, Cardinals 0
Desiree Abbott 2 kills 5 digs
Bailie Bare 5 kills 1 dig 4 blocks
Hope Blankenbeckler 1 kill 18 assists 3 digs 2 blocks
Payton Johnson 4 kills 2 blocks
Jocelyn Lansing 3 kills 3 aces 4 digs
Gracie Roy 1 dig
Tamaira Stewart 3 kills
Niki White 1 dig
Madison Winemiller 1 dig