“Buster the Mouse” is turning 18. Submitted photo

Is that pumpkin spice I smell? Yes, it is! That means October is almost here, and with it comes the annual “Get Caught Recycling” campaign.

This year is extra special because “Buster” is turning 18. As in years past, Buster the Mouse and Clinton County Solid Waste Management District staff will be visiting various community recycling drop-off locations across Clinton County, looking for recyclers who know the rules and properly participate in the recycling program.

Winners will be awarded with eco-friendly and recycled-content mystery prizes. In addition, one lucky recycler will be proclaimed “Culprit of the Week,” and featured through local media outlets, as well as on the SWMD’s Facebook page.

Last year, Clinton County residents and businesses recycled over 100 thousand tons of material. That’s the weight of a U.S. aircraft carrier. Help us make Buster’s 18th birthday extra special by increasing our recycling volumes even more this year.

Will Buster “bust” you recycling correctly? He just may…

For details about all recycling programs and other useful resources, as well as a link to SWMD’s Facebook page, please visit: https://co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling.