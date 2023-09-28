7-under best in Community league at Elks

The team of Rocky Long, Eric Keltner, Dick Mitchener and Fred Stern had a 7-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Mark Hess, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins, Christa Thomas

30: John Faul, Ron Cook, Herb Johnson, Gary Schrader

32: Gary Bishop, Jim Doak, Don Sicurella, Gene Breckel

33: Mike Gross, Bob Storer, Kathy Keltner, Bob Vanzant

33: Jim Luck, Jack Carson, Cliff Doyle, French Hatfield