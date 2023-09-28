Heys moves into 15th as Hurricane tops Astros 4-1

WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated East Clinton 4-1 Thursday in non-conference tennis on the WHS courts.

WHS stands at 12-8 while EC goes to 9-7.

Josie Heys, who won her match with Kate Totten at second doubles, tied Josie Nichols on the all-time win list at No. 15 in WHS history. She ended the her final home match with “that familiar forehand winner,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

“She can extend that (win total) Monday at sectionals,” Cooper added. “Josie has helped us win conference titles and she has set a wonderful example for her teammates of who to be a student-athlete. We missed her Monday night against Little Miami, no doubt.”

SUMMARY

Sept 28, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4, East Clinton 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes (W) defeated Molly Seabaugh 8-3

2-Rylee Kempton (EC) defeated Sofia Castillo 8-4

3-Reagan Henry (W) defeated Mallory Thomason 8-0

Doubles

1-Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday (W) defeated Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert 8-1

2-Josie Heys, Kate Totten (W) defeated Abigail Prater, Josi Balon 8-4