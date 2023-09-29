The season of love and thankfulness

September will be forgotten in just a few days. The stores are already starting their push for the traditional holiday rush. It starts with Halloween with all of its ghosts and goblins. However fun it may be for children and adults alike, it possesses no hint of Christianity. Even Christmas exhibits thoughts of Santa Claus instead of the Savior.

This was recently made evident when this year’s U.S. Open champion, Coco Gauff, simply took the position of kneeling in prayer after her win. She simply thanked God for allowing her to win such an auspicious event. This seemingly innocent gesture of prayer erupted into a social media frenzy. The ESPN network said Gauff was soaking in the win; yet this was far from the truth. The media was misleading in questioning if Coco’s praying gave her an advantage over her opponent. Question, is God now in the business of using “His power,” allowing a defeat of a formidable opponent due to Gauff’s faithfulness to God in prayer?

Coco stated she was not using prayer for the defeat of her opponent, but rather she was thanking the Lord for his grace and strength over the two week grind of the tournament. The result was a culmination of all the Lord has done for her; not just on this day but over a storied career since she was a little girl. Countless other athletes have given similar praise to God for all He has done in their respective sports as well.

It’s sad non-Christians, as well as some Christians, often use innuendos of speculation of whether what is said is real or not. This is unfortunate. Believers of the Lord need to pray for these athletes as they stand firm in their convictions. Regardless of the price athletes often have to pay for their beliefs, let’s pray they’ll remain positive role models for countless young people.

In transition, as we fastly approach the holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas, our message of being thankful and joyous should resonate throughout the year. Here are a few scriptures which will aid us in keeping the Lord first during and after the holiday season.

1 Thessalonians 5:18

“Give thanks in everything for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Note, this is what God wants us to be…thankful.

We have much to be thankful for; though at times we may not think we do.

The song “Count Your Blessings” by Johnson Oatman says it all.

“Count your many blessings, name them one by one; count your many blessings and see what God has done.” This is the true essence of both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Mary of the bible recognized the significance of this event by stating

Mary’s Song of Praise: The Magnificent.

Luke 1:46

“My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.”

Luke 2:14

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased.”

A sense of joy is seemingly embraced for many people during this season of celebration. May we continue being joyful and thankful regardless of the season for God is worthy of all praise!

Be blessed, and may everyone have a Happy Thanksgiving and a Joyous Merry Christmas!

Byron McGee is the pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.