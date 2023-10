Hurricane maintains spot atop SBAAC American standings

Wilmington secured a 3-0 win over Western Brown Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer.

The victory keeps the Hurricane on top in the division. Wilmington is 5-1-2 in the league and 7-3-3 overall. The Broncos are 1-6 in the American Division and 1-11-1 in all matches.

Aven Patel had two goals for WHS with Ben Angelica scoring one goal.

Assists went to Angelica, Steven Collins, Scotty Hall and Bryce Vilvens.

Levi Cochran pitched the shutout in goal for Wilmington.