County teams play back-to-back as volleyball sectional draw announced

Back-to-back games involving Clinton County teams highlighted the pairings Sunday as the Southwest District posted its sectional tournament matchups.

The Hurricane (11-8) were No. 6 seed and will play No. 7 seed Waynesville (9-9) 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Division II Lebanon Sectional tournament. All matches are played at Lebanon High School.

Clinton-Massie (4-14) also plays in the Lebanon sectional and will meet No. 3 Valley View (17-2) 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

East Clinton (9-11) will meet No. 11 seed Purcell-Marian (6-13) 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Division III Summit Country Day Sectional tournament.

In the Division III Mariemont Sectional, Blanchester (8-13) is the No. 9 seed and will play No. 18 Georgetown (3-13) 8 p.m. Oct. 16.