Bellbrook ends Wilmington girls soccer season

BELLBROOK — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Bellbrook Monday night in a Division II Sectional match at BHS.

The Hurricane finishes its season at 1-14-1.

Wilmington coach Pat Black mentioned his seniors who played in their orange and black finale. They are Taliah Billingsley, Bailee Drake, Skyla Edwards, Regan Harris, Keiana Murdock, Danni Riley, Hannah Scott and Alantis Wiles.