The Wilmington College football team lost to Marietta 45-15 Saturday at Townsend Field.
The loss puts the Quakers are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
The Pioneers are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the OAC.
Wilmington scored first just 3:37 seconds into the game. However, it was the fourth possession as both teams were playing at a fast pace, according to the drive chart on the WC website.
Zac Schmidt came up with an interception on defense for Wilmington, giving the offense a short field in the Marietta red zone.
On the first play from scrimmage, Derek Larimer hit Bryan Kearse with a scoring pass to make it 6-0. Wilmington attempted a two point conversion and was successful for an 8-0 lead.
It was downhill from there.
Marietta scored the next 45 points before Jayv’n Hill rushed for a WC touchdown late in the game.
The Pioneers had 500 yards of total offense while WC had 270.