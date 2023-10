Steven Sodini Photos Steven Sodini Photos Steven Sodini Photos Steven Sodini Photos

\CINCINNATI — The East Clinton volleyball team opened Division III Sectional tournament play Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Purcell-Marian at Summit Country Day High School.

The Astrsos (11-12) will either Reading or Gamble Montessori 2 p.m. Saturday at SCD in the second round.

“The girls were excited and motivated to continue playing,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said.