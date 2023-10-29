Simon says: WC senior Heys No. 1 runner in OAC

FINDLAY, Ohio — Simon Heys ended a couple of streaks Saturday while capturing the Ohio Athletic Conference men’s cross country crown.

Heys is the first Wilmington College individual cross country champion in school history.

The Wilmington High School graduate and WC senior also ended John Carroll’s two-year run with the best individual performance in the league meet.

The last two seasons, Alex Phillip of John Carroll and Jeff Joseph of Mount Union went 1-2 in the conference men’s race.

Two years ago, Heys was seventh. He moved up to third last season. Phillip has graduated but Joseph was back and would have been the presumed favorite simply based on past performances.

Running here Saturday at the Hillcrest Golf Club, Heys finished in 24:15.8 and earned a fourth All-OAC cross country honor, placing in the top 20 in each of the championship races in his OAC career.

Noah Tobin finished 14th in 25:24.4 while Tate Yoder was 40th in 26:13.8.

Heys and the Quakers will run Nov. 11 in the Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships in Norton, Ohio.