Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 57-year-old Sabina male for alleged domestic violence and a 62-year-old Sabina female for alleged domestic violence and aggravated assault on October 24 at a South Jackson Street residence in Sabina. The reports indicates the female suspect had apparent broken bones caused by male suspect – her boyfriend. The male suspect had severe lacerations caused by her the female suspect. Both were believed to have used weapons – the female reportedly used a knife/cutting object and the male reportedly used a “blunt object”. Alcohol was involved. According to Clinton County Municipal Court, the male suspect would later be charged with alleged strangulation while the female suspect would be changed with alleged felonious assault.

• At 8:44 a.m. on October 23, deputies received a request to assist Job and Family Services at a North South Street in New Vienna. According to the report, deputies observed a “small jar of possible marijuana in plain view.” A 25-year-old New Vienna female would later be charged with alleged marijuana possession and drug possession in Clinton County Municipal Court. The same suspect would later also be charged with alleged disorderly conduct related to a domestic dispute incident in Lynchburg later that day. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• At 9:31 a.m. on October 25, deputies received a report of a theft occurring at the 1-99 block of Mud Switch Road in Martinsville/Clark Township. According to the report, $800 was stolen from a 39-year-old Amelia female. A light green 1997 Honda Civic was seized as evidence. A suspect listed in the report – a 43-year-old Mount Orab male – was later charged in Clinton County Municipal Court with two counts of alleged theft. A second suspect is listed in the report – a 47-year-old Martinsville female, though no charges have been filed as of now. Both suspects are indicated as strangers to the victim.

• At 3:49 p.m. on October 22, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township. According to the report, deputies found marijuana, a pipe, and a grinder along with a loaded firearm. A 24-year-old female would later be charged with alleged marijuana possession.

• At 3 p.m. on October 12, a Middletown male reported his tire was slashed at the 100 block of State Route 28 West in Midland. A 51-year-old Midland male was listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:50 p.m. on October 15, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a North South Street in New Vienna. The report indicates occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend with the boyfriend, age 30, being listed as a suspect. No injuries were reported. Neither drugs nor alcohol were indicated as being involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:08 p.m. on October 22, a Union Township female advised she wanted to pursue charges against her ex for a domestic dispute that occurred earlier. A 30-year-old male was listed as a suspect. No injuries were listed. No charges have been filed as of now.

• At 8:50 a.m. on October 24, a 77-year-old Clarksville male reported that two air conditioner units were stolen from two of his properties. The victim’s residence and the report’s incident location were listed as being on State Route 350 West in Clarksville. The air conditioners were valued, in total, at $11,000. An investigation is pending.

• At 9:35 a.m. on October 27, a Wilmington male reported he was the victim of identity fraud. The incident report lists the Clinton County Courthouse as the incident location. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:19 p.m. on October 20, a 42-year-old Lebanon female told deputies someone withdrew money from her account without her permission. According to the report, A 41-year-old New Vienna male allegedly withdrew $49 from the victim’s bank account. No further information was provided.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574