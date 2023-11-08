Gundler, Bandow announce engagement

Emma Gundler and Brant Bandow announced their wedding engagement. Submitted photo

Emma Gundler and Brant Bandow, both of Blanchester, have announced their wedding engagement.

Gundler is the daughter of Jody and Kris Gundler, of Blanchester. Bandow is the son of Carrie Pfister and Todd Bandow, of Blanchester.

Gundler is a graduate of Blanchester High School and Morehead State University. She is currently in the process of obtaining her masters of counseling program at Wright State University.

Bandow is a graduate of Blanchester High School and Wright State University. He is a biochemist at Medpace.