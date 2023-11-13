Board of DD thanks local businesses at luncheon

From left, Kyle Lewis, CCBDD Superintendent, Dusti Day, of AVI Food Systems, being presented the “Employer of the Year” award, and Shanon Bene, CCBDD Transition Coordinator. Submitted photos From left, Kyle Lewis, CCBDD Superintendent, Jackie Balon, of Royal Z Lanes, being presented the “Community Partner of the Year” award, and Latasha Ruddle of CCBDD Community Integration Coordinator. Submitted photos

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities gives thanks to businesses, employers, and other community partners who have in the past year supported the individuals that its serves by providing them with employment and inclusive opportunities, according to a news release. On Nov. 2, the Board of DD honored these businesses by providing them with an appreciation luncheon.

Here is a list of those businesses: Active Day, Amazon, Autumn Years nursing and Rehabilitation Center, AVI Food Systems, Bealls, Bright Farms, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Clinton County Youth Council, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Donatos Pizza, Dr. Mary Faeth DDS, Frisch’s, Generations Pizzeria, Goodwill (Wilmington), Goodwill (Hillsboro), Kroger (Blanchester), Kroger (Wilmington), Lowe’s, McDonald’s (Blanchester), McDonald’s (Wilmington), NSNA New Sabina Industries, Ohio Living Cape May, Rooster’s, Royal Z Lanes, The Azek Company, Walmart, Wendy’s, Wilmington City Schools, Wilmington City Transit, and the World Equestrian Center.

“Employment is about more than just a paycheck. It is about maintaining independence, being a part of something larger than yourself, and giving back to your community,” the news release states. “Thank you to all of these business for helping people with developmental disabilities be a part of your community.”