Clinton-Massie Premier Soccer shines with 18-0-1 season

Clinton-Massie Premier Soccer team finished 18-0-1 this sesaon after going 19-0 last year and winning the SAY state tournament. Submitted Photo | Jackie Scherz

The Clinton-Massie Premier Soccer team finished its season 18-0-1, outscoring opponents 85 to 13 along the way.

The girls U12 team was the Cardinal Premier Division champions (8-0), the Haunted Classic Tournament champions and the Turf Fest Tournament champions.

Last season, this group of girls was 19-0 and won the SAY state tournament. They moved up to the Cardinal Premier League this season which is comprised of select and club teams from Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky and came away with 18 wins and a tie in their inaugural season.

Team members are Emmett Burton, Sage Cartner, Ansley Doyle, Tylar Englehard, Natalee Linebaugh, Kylie Murphy, Breelynn Robinson, Gabby Scherz, Kate Seeger, Lily Sneed, Jackie Sutherland, Addi Uhrig, Jillian Walker, Crosley Webb, Parker Webb and Scarlett York.

The team had just one practice in August, according to assistant coach Tricia Cartner, then “demonstrated unparalleled dedication and skill” in winning 18 of its 19 matches.

“Most youth players seek select teams toward the bigger cities because that is what is offered,” Cartner said. “Our goal was to provide a competitive soccer experience within our community so that they could develop together over the years leading up to high school. The Clinton-Massie Premier Soccer team’s remarkable achievements in their debut season serve as a testament to the power of community, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence in sports.”

The team is coached by Brent Scherz who was assisted by Tyler Webb and Cartner.

“It was an absolute privilege to coach these outstanding young ladies this season,” Scherz said. “They united as a selfless team in the pursuit of excellence while displaying great humility and vigor. They were able to achieve remarkable feats in their first year playing together and represent the cornerstone of a bright future for soccer in Clinton County.”

Acknowledging the key figures behind the success, Scherz extended appreciation to Clinton-Massie SAY Soccer president Jesika Cooper, and assistant coach Cartner. He said their foresight in recognizing the unique talents of the girls, leading to the establishment of the Clinton-Massie Premier soccer program. The collaborative efforts of parents, coaches, and the community played a pivotal role in turning this vision into a reality.

Scherz concluded, “We are thankful for the great success in 2023 and look forward to continued success in 2024 and beyond.”