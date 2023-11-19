23-24 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling

The East Clinton boys bowling team went 12-0 to win the National Division regular season title in 2022-23.

The Astros then finished as runnersup in the league tournament to Williamsburg by a scant 33 pins.

Dale Wallace Jr. coaches both the boys and girls teams at East Clinton.

Aside from National Division bowler of the year Lukas Runk, Preston Behr, Denver Day and Richard Kempke were first team all-league bowlers. Kempke was fourth in the tournament with a 523.

Brady Gaddis was the only senior on the East Clinton team last season.

Runk led the Astros with a 210 average and Kempke averaged 207.

Others on the boys team are Liam McPherson, Zimri Mahanes and Austin Alloy.

Dakoetah Lancey is a first-year freshman bowler.

Coach Wallace said last season’s championship run came about because the team “came together as a team when needed and helped each other.”

For the girls, Lilly Beers earned all-league honors as a freshman for the Astros. She was third in the league tournament.

Savannah Tolle was the lone senior on the EC team last season.

Beers averaged 163 for EC.

Beers will be joined by Liz Williams and Serena Williams.

Wallace said there is room for improvement on both teams. Each match will present a new challenge for the East Clinton bowlers.

The boys can repeat as champions and the girls can contend if “we continue to show up and put all we have on the lanes,” Wallace said.

The coach likes the dedication and love of the sport of his players. So he’s set goals to “do better than we did last year. We would like to send these senior boys to state.”

Nov 20^Williamsburg^RZL^4 pm

Nov 27^Georgetown^RZL^4 pm

Nov 29^Clermont NE^RZL^4 pm

Dec 2^State Kickoff^A^11 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at HP Lanes in Columbus

Dec 4^Bethel-Tate^RZL^4 pm

Dec 6^Clinton-Massie^RZL^4 pm

Dec 9^Ironclad^A^8 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Highland Lanes

Dec 11^Williamsburg^A^4 pm

Dec 12^Clermont NE^A^4 pm

Dec 13^Felicity^A^4 pm

Dec 17^Warrior Classic^A^TBA

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Madison Bowl

Jan 8^Bethel-Tate^A^4 pm

Jan 9^Georgetown^A^4 pm

Jan 11^Hillsboro^A^4 pm

Jan 15^MLK Tourney^RZL^830 am

Jan 17^Wilmington^RZL^4 pm

Jan 22^Felicity^RZL^4 pm

Jan 29^Hillsboro^RZL^4 pm

Jan 31^Western Brown^RZL^4 pm

Feb 3^SBAAC Championship^RZL^8 am

Feb 7^Senior Night^RZL^4 pm