23-24 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie bowling

The Clinton-Massie boys bowling program went 7-3 in the SBAAC last season.

They finished eighth in the OHSAA Division II Boys Bowling Championship.

Go figure.

Under the direction of head coach Tyler Hayslip and assistant Wynnetta Johnston, the Falcons were capable of big things in 2022-23. They expect bigger things this season in this Hayslip’s sixth season as head coach.

There are seven returning letterwinners on the boys side, with four of the five main starters returning. Only Gavan Hunter, now at Wilmington College, is not coming back. He was the SBAAC American Division boys bowlers of the year last season.

Mason Keck was the runnerup in the Div. II boys state tournament. After averaging 190 during the season, Hayslip said, Keck finished with All-Ohio honors.

Brandon Moritz is the top returning bowler in terms of average. He bowled at a 204 clip last season. Sam Massie (196) and Corvin Pittenger (190) also return.

”Brandon will be taking up leadership of the team,” Hayslip said. “Brandon has been on the varsity roster since he was a freshman. He knows the ins and outs of this program and knows what is expected. All of the bowlers look to Brandon for advice on the lanes.”

Hayslip said this is a team that gets along well and shows no signs of being selfish.

”I like the fact that this team is a team no matter the circumstances,” he said. “They take on any challenge that comes their way and more times than not accomplish the challenge. Every team is going to give us their best shot, we will have to bring our best every match.”

Hayslip said the team will be strong contender if each of the top eight bowlers achieves their potential.

“Our team goals are simple, compete for a league championship, finish in the top two in sectionals, finish in the top four in the district to move onto the state bowling tournament,” said Hayslip.

Individually, Hayslip each bowler will write down their goals at the beginning of the season.

“I look forward to this bowling season and I look forward to competing all season long. I really like our team,” he said.

On the girls side, Johnston is the head coach. There are four returning bowlers, with Jacelyn Lawson (123.4 average), Shelby Robinson (113) and Rylie Gilbert (118.4) lead the way.

Johnston said newcomers to note are Keira Schafer and Haley Hinkle.

Lacie Sandlin, a three-time first-team All-SBAAC bowler, is the top loss among CMHS graduates. Khyla Jaramillo and Mollie Miracle also do not return.

Senior Ava Dondero “has taken upon the leadership role this season. All of the girls have common respect for Ava and being a leader on another sports team will help her lead this team this year.”

Johnston said several girls have come to open lanes, willing to improve and get better. “To be able to improve on our win total from last year, we will need to bowl as a team and help each other in each match. That will be the key to a successful year,” she said.

Regardless of the outcome this season, Johnston said the young Falcons are ready to build something big for the long term.

“I do like the youthfulness of our team,” she said. “This team will be exciting in years to come if they continue to work and build off each and every year.”

Nov 20^Hillsboro^A^430 pm

Nov 22^Western Brown^RZL^4 pm

Nov 27^New Richmond^A^330 pm

Nov 29^Goshen^A^4 pm

Dec 5^Batavia^A^4 pm

Dec 7^East Clinton^RZL^4 pm

Dec 9^Ironclad^Highland^230 pm

Dec 13^Wilmington^RZL^4 pm

Dec 16^Raider Challenge^A^10 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Woodman Lanes

Dec 17^Warrior Classic^A^TBA

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Madison Bowl

Jan 3^Norwood^RZL^4 pm

Jan 6^Girls Back to School Bash^TBA^9 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Rollhouse in Columbus

Jan 7^Boys Back to School Bash^TBA^9 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Rollhouse in Columbus

Jan 8^Goshen^RZL^4 pm

Jan 10^Batavia^RZL^4 pm

Jan 15^MLK Tourney^RZL^10 am

Jan 17^Western Brown^RZL^4 pm

Jan 22^New Richmond^RZL^4 pm

Jan 24^Wilmington^RZL^ 4pm

Jan 27^Blue Gold Challenge^A^12 pm

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Poelking Woodman Lanes

Jan 29^Blanchester^RZL^4 pm

Feb 3^SBAAC^RZL^TBA

Feb 5^Hillsboro^RZL^430 pm

Feb 7^Senior Night^RZL^4 pm