23-24 Winter Preview: Wilmington girls bowling

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team will once again be the favorite to win the SBAAC championship.

Led by Kylie Fisher, Wilmington was 10-0 in the league and won its third straight SBAAC championship.

Joe Gigandet returns as head coach for his fifth season with the WHS girls. WHS is 48-13 in Gigandet’s coaching career. Austin Smith is the boys head coach and girls assistant coach.

Individually, Fisher returns in her bid for a third straight state tournament appearance. She was ninth as a freshman at the state tournament and fifth last year as a sophomore. Fisher was first team All-Ohio last season.

Wilmington had seniors Lila Carter, Erin Drake, Tori Piatt and Lexus Reilley on the team last season.

Fisher, the bowler of the year in the SBAAC her first two years at WHS, was joined on first team by Carter and Piatt.

The Hurricane finished as runnerup in the league tournament but Carter finished as the top individual, edging teammate and bowler of the year Fisher by 18 pins.

Fisher finished with a 198 average for the year while Carter had 173 and Piatt 172.

Can WHS make it four straight league titles? Yes, Gigandet says if ”we stay healthy and develop our young bowlers. We’ve lost talented bowlers but we also have some new talent coming in.

Among returnees, Fisher is joined by seniors Reagen Reese and Emily Gerard and sophomore Kiley Comberger.

Gigandet said Izzy Rhoads is a newcomer to note with her consistent approach and ability to score.

“We have a good mix of experience and new bowlers coming onto the team,” Gigandet said. “I am interested to see which girls will be coachable and develop into strong bowlers.”

Gigandet said each bowler will post their individual goals then develop their approach fundamentals and a strategy to reach them.

As for the team, the WHS coach said the SBAAC is the main goal but is hopeful the team can qualify for the state tournament.

Nov 20^Batavia^RZL^4 pm

Nov 27^Lynchburg^A^7 pm

Nov 29^New Richmond^RZL^4 pm

Dec 6^Western Brown^RZL^4 pm

Dec 9^Ironclad^A^9 am

NOTE: Tournament to be held at Highland Lanes

Dec 11^Goshen^A^4 pm

Dec 13^Clinton-Massie^RZL^4 pm

Jan 8^Blanchester^RZL^4 pm

Jan 9^New Richmond^A^4 pm

Jan 10^Lynchburg^RZL^4 pm

Jan 15^MLK Tourney^RZL^9 am

Jan 17^East Clinton^RZL^4 pm

Jan 22^Goshen^RZL^4 pm

Jan 24^Clinton-Massie^RZL^4 pm

Jan 26^Batavia^A^330 pm

Jan 29^Western Brown^A^330 pm

Feb 3^SBAAC Championship^RZL^9 am

Feb 5^Williamsburg^RZL^4 pm

Feb 7^Senior Night^RZL^4 pm