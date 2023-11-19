NBA ROUNDUP: Towns’ floater sends T’wolves to 121-120 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns capped a 29-point performance with a running floater off the glass with 5 seconds left, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 7:32 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-120 on Saturday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points before fouling out with 10 seconds left while guarding Brandon Ingram along the perimeter. But Ingram missed one of his two free throws, allowing Towns to put Minnesota in front from close range.

The Pelicans still had a shot to win it as time ran out, but Ingram, who had a game-high-30 points, missed a mid-range jumper.

Towns scored 12 in the fourth quarter, including a 3 that gave Minnesota its first lead of the second half at 119-117.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the T-Wolves. Jaden McDaniels added 12 points.

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson. Williamson was being rested on what was the second of three games in four nights.

KNICKS 122, HORNETS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as New York extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Charlotte.

Brunson scored 26 points in the opening half for the Knicks, who never trailed and built a 15-point lead by the intermission on the way to their sixth win in seven games.

Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points, Julius Randle scored 21 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 15 points and Mitchell Robinson had a game-high 14 rebounds for New York.

LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 34 points for Charlotte, which lost its fourth straight game. Rookie Brandon Miller had 29 points and Miles Bridges 19.

BUCKS 132, MAVERICKS 125

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and Damian Lillard added 27 for as Milwaukee beat Dallas and extended its winning streak to four games.

Antetokounmpo was averaging 41.3 points in his last three games before being held to 16 Friday night in Charlotte. Against the Mavericks, he connected on 18 of 26 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 while Luka Doncic added 35 for Dallas (9-4).

GRIZZLIES 120, SPURS 108

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points as short-handed Memphis overcame a 19-point deficit and sent San Antonio to its eighth straight loss.

Memphis outscored San Antonio 33-14 in the final quarter.

San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Keldon Johnson scored 22 points.

Desmond Bane scored 26 points, and Santi Aldama had 17 for Memphis, which recorded its largest comeback of the season.

BULLS 102, HEAT 97

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Chicago snapped a three-game skid, rallying to beat Miami and halting the Heat’s winning streak at seven games.

Alex Caruso scored 11 points and all five Chicago starters reached double figures. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, Coby White scored 14 and Zach LaVine contributed 13.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 for the Heat, who didn’t trail in the game until the final minute. But Butler missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Duncan Robinson added 17.

THUNDER 130, WARRIORS 123, OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oklahoma City sent Golden State to its sixth straight loss.

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren scored a season-high 36 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists, and Jaylin Williams had 22 points and six rebounds

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points and was 12 of 19 with five 3s, and Stephen Curry had 25 points in his return from a right knee strain as the Warriors fell to 1-6 on their home floor.

