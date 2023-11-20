WSU nursing students develop ‘Vial of Life’ project

The senior-level nursing students at Wright State University in the public health class were assigned the community of Wilmington for a community assessment. After assessing the community, they decided to develop a project called “Vial of Life’ where members of the community can write their important health information down and put it in a specific area where EMT’s and medical personnel can easily locate it. The nursing students, pictured, delivered the “Vials of Life” to the Aging Up Center to be distributed to seniors in Clinton County and the Supportive Services Staff member can assist the seniors in preparing the important information.

Submitted photo