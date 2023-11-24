Giving thanks for America’s agriculture

Happy Thanksgiving to all in Clinton County. As I no longer sit at the kids’ table (for a few years now), there is now some expectation that I start bringing a side dish to our big family Thanksgiving. This year we will be having Thanksgiving in Moscow, Ohio at my aunt’s farm in Clermont County, and I have already picked up the ingredients for green bean casserole.

As I walked the grocery store aisles looking at all the different food products available, I thought about the huge amount of food that is produced here in the United States in preparation for Thanksgiving. The reality is that the American farmer has supplied the United States with the safest, most bountiful, and most affordable stream of food in the world. Considering the growing population of the world, the American farmer is one of the most critical players in the mission to supply enough food not just for us, but for the planet.

American farmers and ranchers are who is responsible for the majority of what ends up on our plates during Thanksgiving. Let’s take a minute to look at where the ingredients for the most popular Thanksgiving dishes come from.

Minnesota is the largest producer of thanksgiving turkeys, with roughly 42.5 million birds produced annually.

Wisconsin is responsible for producing over half of the nations nine million barrels of cranberries in recent years. Wisconsin is also the leader in green bean production.

Illinois is responsible for producing the most Dickenson pumpkins that are used to make pumpkin pies. 42% of all pumpkins in the United States are produces in Illinois.

Idaho is of course the leader in potato production, producing 1/3 of all potatoes grown in the United States. This comes to 134 million hundredweight of potatoes grown on more than 300,000 acres.

Washington is the leader when it comes to sweet corn production, producing 27% of all sweet corn in the United States

Ohio is ranked second in the nation to Iowa in egg production, we have a staggering 30 million laying hens in our beautiful state. Ohio produces more than 10 billion eggs annually and adds 3.2 billion to Ohio’s economy. Thank Ohio and Iowa for the eggs that create the most delicious baked goods on our Thanksgiving tables.

In reflecting on our country’s agriculture production, it is clear that we have the best farmers and ranchers in the world, who work tirelessly to keep us all fed. This Thanksgiving, while you are counting your blessings and giving thanks, remember to thank the farmers who have made this all possible.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.