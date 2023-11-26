Girls Basketball Final: Waynesville 47, Clinton-Massie 12

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A dominant performance propelled Waynesville to a 47-12 win Saturday over Clinton-Massie in the championship game of the Craycraft Tipoff Classic at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Despite the big defeat, the accomplishment of making this championship game isn’t lost on Massie head coach Hilma Crawford.

“It means a lot. We’ve been battling for four years and we really played a great game last night,” said Crawford. “We have to just keep working. We had a chance in the championship game, but it just didn’t happen and I think the better team won tonight, we just gotta move on and have a short memory.”

The game began catastrophically for the Falcons as an early turnover allowed Waynesville’s Maggie Stephenson to get an easy fast-break bucket, setting up an 11-0 run in which Stephenson scored the first seven.

Alex Pence became the first Falcon to score with a tough bucket that excited the CM bench, but sloppy turnovers led to another big run by the Spartans, a 14-1 spree that put Waynesville on top 25-3 after one.

Tori See kept the pressure on for the Spartans by knocking down two free throws for the first score of the second quarter, and Waynesville remained dominant. The biggest highlight for CM was a drawn charge from Hailey Myers that once again had the Falcon bench howling.

About his bench’s energy, Crawford said, “What we’re trying to build over here is keeping everyone positive. The bench was really. really into the game and we try to keep everyone positive.”

Ultimately, the Spartans won the second quarter big and headed into the second half up 42-8, a lead that proved insurmountable. The Falcons will take on Western Brown Monday opening conference play.

SUMMARY

Nov 25, 2023

3rd Craycraft Tipoff Classic Championship

@Brian P Mudd Court

Waynesville 47, Clinton-Massie 12

W^25^17^2^3^^47

CM^3^5^2^2^^12

(47) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Katie Berrey: 2-1-0-5 Evelynn Malcolm: 0-0-0-0 Kloe Frankenberg: 0-0-0-0 Avery Whitaker: 1-0-0-2 Emme Greely: 5-0-3-13 Tori See: 4-0-2-10 Maddie Kolaczkowski: 1-1-0-3 Bella Bradley: 0-0-0-0 Caroline Stupp:0-0-0-0 Amelia Bunch: 0-0-0-0 Maggie Stephenson: 4-1-0-9 Grace Cordery: 1-0-3-5. TOTALS 15-3-8-47

(12) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hailey Myers: 0-0-0-0 Madi Bayless: 0-0-0-0 Addison Swope: 1-0-1-3 Emma Redman: 1-0-0-2 Alex Pence: 1-0-0-2 Rylee Long: 0-0-1-1 Maggie Grant: 1-0-0-2 Laila Davis: 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 5-0-2-12