16-year-old pleads guilty to armed robbery in shooting case

WILMINGTON — A local 16-year-old has been sentenced to 15 to 17-and-a-half years of incarceration after pleading guilty in a shooting case last week.

Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy told the News Journal that Klaylon Williams, of Clarksville, “entered admission” in Clinton County Juvenile Court to three counts of complicity to armed robbery, all first-degree felonies, “with serious youth offender specifications.”

“Because he was 15 years of age at the time of the offense, he will remain in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services (“Ohio DYS”),” said McCoy. “Upon Williams attaining the age of 21, if Ohio DYS determines Williams has not been rehabilitated then it will file a motion with the Court to impose the entire adult sentence with the balance to be served in adult prison.”

Williams was charged in the shooting of two juvenile males at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street in September 2022. Police were called to the scene after a juvenile found bullet casings on the ground. Police discovered a vehicle where the two victims and a third juvenile male were located.

The gunshot victims were transported for medical treatment. One was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital to treat his more serious injuries.

Williams would later turn himself in after Wilmington Police announced him as the suspect.

The 16-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on 12 counts in March, including two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder.

The other charges included four counts of second-degree felonious assault, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and two counts of second-degree felony robbery. All charges have a firearm specification — a 9mm firearm, according to the indictment.

