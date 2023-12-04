EC boys top Tigers, girls come up short at RZL

WILMINGTON — East Clinton split two varsity matches Monday with Bethel-Tate at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC boys won easily 2535 to 1925 while the girls lost their match 1837 to 1476.

“The girls are getting better every day,” coach Dale Wallace Jr. said. “They came up a little short.

“The varsity boys had a slow start but found a rhythm in the second game. They did a lot better the second game converting spares and in the bakers they did decent.”

Lily Beers had a 194 game for the EC girls while Lukas Runk posted a big series of 447.

The junior varsity boys were winners over Bethel-Tate and Western Brown. CodyHorner had a 305 series for the top EC score.

SUMMARY

Dec 4, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Bethel-Tate

Girls Results

Bethel-Tate 1837 East Clinton 1476

BT: 683, 688 (1371) baker games 143, 120, 92, 101 (466)

EC: Aubrey Hosler 112, 75; Livia Galea 64, 45 Liz Williams 75, 113; Serena Williams 140, 99; Lily Beers 169, 194 (560, 526) baker games 104, 92, 94, 100 (390)

Boys Results

East Clinton 2535, Bethel-Tate 1925

BT: 724, 707 (1431) baker games 152, 118, 81, 144 (495)

EC: Austin Alloy 165, 163; Preston Behr 144, 184; Denver Day 168, 210; Lukas Runk 212, 235; Ricky Kempke 116, 199; 805, 991 (1796) baker games 203, 197, 199, 140 (739)

JV Boys

East Clinton 1834, Bethel-Tate 1828

BT: 638, 680 (1318) baker games 180, 137, 104, 89 (510)

EC: Tommy 92, 137; Austin 124, 137; Jaden 135, 121; Zimri Mahanes 158, 114; Cody Horner 158, 147 (667, 656) baker games 124, 140, 137, 110 (511)