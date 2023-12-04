Local public meetings

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

A special meeting of the Clinton County Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the post-election audit of the Nov. 7 general election and the automatic recount of the Lynchburg Clay School Board and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex Building at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Park Board meeting to be held

A Clinton County Park Board meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, in Wilmington.

Port Authority Finance Committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee is set to meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Wilmington Air Park Port Authority offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. Proper ID is required for entry

Port Authority Personnel Committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Personnel Committee is set to meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Wilmington Air Park Port Authority offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. Proper ID is required for entry.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold special meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss finances and decisions for the 24-25 school year pending the results of the March 19 election. No action will be taken. The meeting will be held in the board room at Central Office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold regular meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the media center at Wilmington High School, located at 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.