CLINTON COUNTY — Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) members, along with some volunteers from the community, participated this past weekend in the Wreaths Across America program by conducting wreath laying ceremonies at cemeteries in Blanchester, Lees Creek, and Sabina.

The Camp Casey ceremonies were among the more than 4,200 such ceremonies held at various locations across the country.

Henry Casey Camp member Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department SUVCW Commander, serves as the camps Wreath Across America coordinator. Cox said this is the fourth year that the Henry Casey Camp has participated in the Wreaths Across America program, but a very generous donation from the Wilmington VFW program made it possible for the camp to expand their participation to include the Blanchester, Lees Creek and Sabina cemeteries.

Cox also noted that Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths at Arlington National Military Cemetery, but the program provides a united front of gratitude and respect across he United States as we remember and honor those who have served, and helps us teach the next generation the value of freedom.

At each gravesite, the person placing the wreath would announce the name of the veteran, thank him for his service and salute. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten if his name is remembered.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, those interested are encouraged to contact a Henry Casey Camp member or visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHO137P