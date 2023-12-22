WILMINGTON — The 2024 city budget and the Creekview project were the main topics Thursday at the last Wilmington City Council meeting of 2023.

Creekview Project

The council performed the first reading of an ordinance allowing the development of an agreement between the city and Creekview Project I, LLC. Council member Jonathan McKay advised this will “help the developers” as needed.

In the ordinance, it indicates “the Developer has determined that certain public infrastructure improvements are needed to be constructed and cooperation by the City is necessary to facilitate the construction.”

Josh Roth, the economic development director with the Clinton County Port Authority, advised at the meeting that the purpose of the ordinance is to “lay out the process by which the developer asks the city for permission to use its special assessment authority.”

The Creekview Project, located on North Lincoln Street where the drive-in theater used to be, is planned to provide 113 single-family residential homes across the over 28 acres.

The next reading will take place at the Jan. 4 meeting.

Budget

The council performed the third and final reading of the city’s 2024 budget which sits at $60.4 million — a $5 million increase over the ‘23 budget.

Among the increases in the budget include a $352.3K increase in the recreation budget ($726.3K) and a $1.68 million increase in the sewage systems refund ($5.20 million). Budget decreases were seen in the police budget ($4.1 million) and the bond retirement fund ($1.21 million). The police budget was decreased by $383.6K while the bond retirement fund decreased by over $386,000.

City Auditor Mary Kay Vance told the News Journal she feels this budget is very responsible.

“Everything went well with wonderful cooperation with the department and department heads, it went very smoothly and I’m pleased with the budget this year,” said Vance.

Also during council:

• Council president Matt Purkey recognized exiting council members Nick Eveland, Michael Allbright, and Jonathan McKay. Originally, McKay ran for his at-large seat, but told the News Journal he received a new career opportunity resulting in him stepping down. More details about this will be forthcoming.

• Jamie Knowles was sworn in by Municipal Court Judge David Henry as one of the new members of the Wilmington City Council. Fellow incoming at-large council member David Nanstad was not present and incoming Law Director Justin Dickman was not present. They’ll be sworn in before the Jan. 4 council meeting.

• Incoming Mayor Pat Haley told the News Journal he’ll be sworn in on Dec. 27 at the Wilmington Senior Center at 5 p.m.