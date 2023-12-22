As we enter the Christmas season you may be hanging mistletoe around the house for the opportunity to steal a kiss from that special someone, but have you ever stopped to wonder where exactly you have seen mistletoe growing? You certainly will not see it growing on the ground around the house or in a meadow. For a peek of the growing mistletoe plant, you must look to the tops of the trees for a chance to spot this semi-parasitic plant.

Mistletoe is what we refer to as a semi-parasitic plant. The reason why it is semi-parasitic is because it requires a hardwood tree as the host, tapping into the water and nutrient supply, while also maintaining the ability to perform photosynthesis and produce its own food supply. Mistletoe is an evergreen, so it is hardly noticeable during the summer when hardwood trees are full of leaves, it can usually only be noticed in the winter when deciduous hardwoods have lost their leaves.

Even though mistletoe does take some resources from the host tree, generally it is not enough to send a healthy tree into decline. In contrast, if a tree does have a tremendous infestation, it could be beneficial to remove the mistletoe if you are worried about the tree. If a tree is already in decline, removal of mistletoe most likely will not save the tree, and the tree is probably in decline from several other conditions prior to mistletoe infestation.

Mistletoe relies on propagation by birds, and the presence of mistletoe in hardwood trees can be an indicator of a healthy bird population in the area. Not only do the white berries provide food and shelter for nesting birds, but bees benefit from nectar produced by the mistletoe flowers, and the Great Purple Hairstreak Butterfly relies on mistletoe for its larvae’s sole food resource.

Like the Poinsettia, Mistletoe is toxic to humans and pets, so make sure to keep this plant out of reach of any curious kids or pets. If you do decide to remove mistletoe from your trees, it would be best to contact a local tree trimming or landscaping company to avoid any injury.

So, is Mistletoe a friend or foe? Like many things in life, there is no black or white answer, rather a grey area. Mistletoe is considered an invasive species, as well as a semi-parasitic plant that can steal nutrients and water from hardwood trees. On the other hand, Mistletoe is a Christmas tradition, and can benefit wildlife. It would be reasonable to say that mistletoe populations that are managed correctly, will not burden our natural resources, and in many cases can help some other species at the same time.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.