This is Part 3 of a series looking back at just a few of the key stories in the pages of the News Journal throughout 2023.

MAY

Haley wins mayoral primary

WILMINGTON (originally published on May 6) — Pat Haley won the Republican primary for Mayor of Wilmington at May’s election, thwarting incumbent John Stanforth’s reelection bid.

With 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Haley defeated Stanforth with 1,163 votes (67.93%). Stanforth received 549 votes (32.07%), according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

In his statement, Haley referenced changing the status quo and said the voters have “decided they want to see the City move in a new direction” and promised to work hard for the community to “return safety, prosperity, employment opportunities and stability” to locals.

Stanforth told the News Journal he was disappointed to lose but has considered it a “high honor” to be the Mayor of Wilmington. He added that he will depart the office with “very few regrets.”

Henry wins Municipal Court Judge primary

CLINTON COUNTY (originally published on May 6) — David Henry won the Republican primary election for Clinton County Municipal Court Judge against two challengers with nearly 50% of the vote, according to unofficial totals from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

With 36 out of 36 precincts reporting, Henry received 2,405 votes (47.98%), according to unofficial results. Judy Gano, a former magistrate, received 1,638 votes (32.68%), and Brett Rudduck, Wilmington law director, garnered 970 votes (19.35%).

In March, Henry was appointed as Clinton County Municipal Court Judge to fill the seat left by the late Mike Daugherty. Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge from July 2015 until his sudden death in September 2022.

In his candidate profile published in the News Journal, Henry described his judicial philosophy as such: “I believe that the United States Constitution means the same today as it did in 1791. I also believe that the laws as they come from that document and the General Assembly are what will guide me in all decisions – it is not my job to determine what the law should be, I will interpret, not be an activist. I believe in Equal Justice Under Law where everyone who comes into my Court will be treated the same. I believe in courage, integrity, character, ethics, respect, and a judicial temperament that includes impartiality and protecting the rights of all who will come before me. I have the experience and courage to apply the overriding purpose of sentencing and that is to protect the people from offenders that have been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.”

WCS music education program receives national recognition

WILMINGTON (originally published on May 10) — Wilmington City School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Wilmington City Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“It has been rather impressive to have observed the commitment and dedication shown by the members of our Music Dept throughout the year. This award demonstrates that they continue to inspire and bring out the many talents of the students they serve. Go Cane!” — WCS Superintendent Jim Brady

“We are honored with this recognition from NAMM for the 6th straight year. It is a testament to the many people who make Music an integral part of education in the Wilmington Schools.” – Matt Spradlin, Director of Bands, WHS.

Man involved in fatal shooting sent to prison

WILMINGTON (originally published on May 13) — A Cincinnati man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Willie Stuckey, 22, to serve 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter and five years for felonious assault. The prison time will be served consecutively.

The charges stem from the shooting death of C.J. Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, and shooting injury to a then 17-year-old minor accompanying Jones in February 2022 in Midland.

Stuckey pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

Wilmington man indicted in alleged real estate scam

DAYTON (originally published on May 13) – A Wilmington man has been indicted for grand theft in an alleged real estate investment scam.

According to a release from Ohio Department of Commerce, Shawn Long was indicted on May 1 by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies.

“The indictment alleges Long, 46, misappropriated between $7,500 to $150,000 from an Ohio resident in funds received related to a real estate investment between Oct. 19, 2018, to July 31, 2019,” the release states.

The indictment followed a criminal referral by the Ohio Division of Securities.

JUNE

Dogs recover from house fire

BLANCHESTER (originally published on June 3) — A family’s best friends are recovering after being rescued from a house fire.

In June, the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Central Avenue for a “fully engulfed” house fire, according to safety officer Charlie Pell.

The family of five who lived in the residence were able to escape, according to Pell, but the two dogs — a Corgi named “Loki” and a German Shepherd named “Pneuma” — were trapped.

Pell told the News Journal that the house was basically engulfed, and the family wasn’t able to get to the dogs. Firefighters entered the house and located the dogs.

Pell advised that a good Samaritan showed up and provided the EMS tips on how to help the dogs. The dogs were transported back to the veterinarian hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and eye burns. Pneuma is currently home, but still suffering coughs, and Loki is being kept for observation due to seizures. It was determined Loki suffered some brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

BPD honors Mak’s Bakery owner for bravery

BLANCHESTER (originally published on June 3)— The owner of Mak’s Bakery was recognized by the Blanchester Police Department (BPD) for placing himself in danger and helping an officer in need during a recent arrest, according to authorities.

On Friday, May 26, BPD Sgt. Jonathan Petrey was dispatched to Mak’s Bakery, 142 S. Broadway St., on a disturbance call. When he arrived, the business owner, Brian McVey, pointed out the subject in question, according to reports.

“Brian McVey … tackled Hobbs, allowing Sergeant Petrey to gain and keep control of him until the responding Clinton County deputy arrived,” said Houghton. “Even with the assistance of the deputy, Hobbs was still actively resisting, and Brian stepped up again and helped control Hobbs’ legs as he was rolled onto his stomach.”

Hobbs was charged with menacing for his alleged action at Mak’s Bakery, as well as resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending, as witnesses also reported that Hobbs cut the plastic of the greenhouse at Moore’s Garden Court just prior to the incident at Mak’s Bakery, according to BPD.

Baker headed to Dayton Christian

(Originally published on June 3) Following seven years as superintendent of Clinton-Massie Local Schools (CMLS), Matt Baker is leaving his position to become “head of school” at Dayton Christian (DC) School, according to a news release.

Baker announced his resignation from CMLS at an April 17 school board meeting.

“Dayton Christian has experienced incredible growth in the past three years as we’ve remained committed to Biblical truths and enhanced our focus on academic excellence, both of which families are increasingly seeking,” said Chris Brown, chairman of DC’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “From a strong group of candidates, Matt stood out as the leader ready to advance the gospel and DC’s mission throughout Greater Dayton.”

Blan fire under investigation by State Fire Marshal

BLANCHESTER — Multiple fire departments responded to a village fire on Friday.

At around 5 p.m., the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department was dispatched to the China Dragon restaurant on East Main Street after receiving a call of heavy smoke coming out the back of the building.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department, Blanchester EMS, and Harlan Township (Warren County) were called in to assist.

Charlie Pell, safety officer for the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department, told the News Journal that since this was a commercial fire, it will be investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

WHS Theatre wins 32 awards at MVHSTA program

(Originally published on June 14) Wilmington High School Theatre brought home a record 32 awards from the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) program in June at the Schuster Center in Dayton.

This past season, Wilmington High School brought to the stage “Clue: On Stage,” “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!,” and “Cats: Young Actor’s Edition.” Each show received recognition along with individual students receiving awards as well.

The cast of Cats performed the song “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” and Jenna Allemang, Aubre Weller, Josie Heys, and Sinjin Allen all performed an excerpt of their songs.

Breckel proposes organization to aid first responders

WILMINGTON (originally published on June 17) — During the county commissioners’ meeting on June, Thomas Breckel, director of Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, put forth a proposal for the establishment of a community-based organization aimed at providing assistance to first responders during long-duration or major emergency responses.

Breckel emphasized that the intention is not for the organization members to directly engage in firefighting or law enforcement activities. Instead, their role would focus on supporting responders in various ways.

Breckel highlighted specific instances from the past year, such as the fire suppression foam release at Hangar 1006 and the Smith Road response, where responders had to endure challenging environmental conditions for extended periods. He emphasized the potential value of having individuals on-site to mediate temperatures, provide shaded areas for breaks, facilitate re-hydration, and ensure responders maintain adequate blood sugar levels to make sound decisions without being adversely affected by hunger.

McKay to step down as city council member

WILMINGTON (originally published on June 17)— Wilmington Council President Mark McKay announced he is resigning from council effective June 30. Mayor John Stanforth recognized McKay for his years on the council and presented him with a plaque.

McKay first served on the council as one of the three at-large members starting in 2002, then as president of city council beginning in 2018. He decided to not run for re-election this year.

When asked why he was stepping down, McKay told the News Journal that after 20-plus years, it “just feels like it’s the right time.”

The end of an era at CCRPC

WILMINGTON (originally published on June 21) — Starting in July, and after nearly 14 years of service to the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), Taylor Stuckert is stepping into a new role as the executive director of the American Connection Corps (ACC), a program under the national service organization Lead for America.

Stuckert first came to work with the CCRPC in 2009 through Energize Clinton County, a non-profit he co-founded that partnered with the CCRPC to implement several economic and community development initiatives following the departure of DHL from the community, according to a news release. This included work on the Buy Local First initiative, the Clinton Community Fellows program, the Clinton County Farmers Market, and several other projects focused on economic sustainability and resiliency. This innovative work earned a 2013 National Planning Achievement Award, the highest honor from the American Planning Association.

Thobaben leaves legacy at C-M

CLARKSVILLE (originally published on June 28)— Clinton-Massie athletic director Brian Carey delivered a heartfelt presentation on Monday evening, advocating for the naming of the high school wrestling room after Bob Thobaben. The proposal received overwhelming support from former wrestlers, Thobaben’s sons, fellow coaches, and community members in attendance at the school board meeting held at the middle school.

Carey began by acknowledging the presence of several former wrestlers and invited them to share their name, graduation year, weight class, and memories of Thobaben as a coach and person. The testimonials that followed painted a vivid picture of a dedicated wrestling coach who went above and beyond to support his athletes. One wrestler spoke emotionally about how Thobaben would take him home every day after practice, demonstrating his care and commitment. Many individuals became emotional while recounting their experiences with him, praising his outstanding character and noting that it was impossible to find someone who didn’t like him.

Thobaben, now retired, has a long and distinguished history of service to both the community and the school. Prior to his extensive volunteer work, he served as a teacher for 35 years, specializing in field biology and anatomy at Beavercreek middle school and high school. His impact extended beyond teaching, according to those in attendance, as he also served as a mentor, and instilled in his students a love and appreciation for nature. Many of his students pursued careers in biology and related fields.

JULY

WPD: Man dies after alleged assault

WILMINGTON (originally published on July 5) — A 67-year-old man died following an alleged altercation in July at Sugartree Ministries, according to authorities, and a Wilmington man is in custody on assault charges in connection to the incident.

Travis Lee McKinney, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault following the incident. Additional charges are possible, police said.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly “slapped and pushed” the 67-year-old male into a picnic table. The two other subjects intervened and were also “slapped” by the suspect, police said.

Following the struggle, the 67-year-old male said he was having chest pains and shortness of breath. He was voluntarily transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

WPD officer goes ‘above and beyond’

WILMINGTON (originally published July 22)— A local officer was honored at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting for his actions while on duty.

Patrolman Matthew Patrick of the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) was joined by family members as he was recognized for actions involving a veteran having mental health problems.

WPD Chief Ron Fithen read a letter from Sgt. Joshua Gibson, Officer Patrick’s immediate supervisor, that detailed the May 18 event for which Patrick was recognized.

On the mentioned date, Patrick responded to a “situation involving a United States Armed Forces veteran who was in a mental health crisis and contemplating self harm,” according to the letter.

Patrick, a veteran himself, made contact with the veteran and made a connection with him. According to the letter, Patrick observed signs that the veteran was in “an emotional state” needing “immediate attention by medical and mental health professionals.”

7-year-old lauded for bravery

BLANCHESTER (originally published on July 26)— A local child is being praised for her quick actions resulting in rescuing her friend from drowning.

Earlier this month, 7-year-old Jordann Ponder was at a birthday party in Blanchester when she noticed something was wrong with her friend’s 4-year-old brother.

“He was getting in the pool from the side and he just started drowning,” Jordann told the News Journal. “I pulled his head up and then I pulled his body up and put him on the ladder.”

James Ponder, Jordann’s father, told the News Journal the above-ground pool where it happened had a lot of floats in it which made it hard for people to notice. Jordann saw the 4-year-old getting into the pool and noticed he was “just staying under.”

Jordann felt proud of the fact that she was able to rescue her friend. Both James and Lori, Jordann’s mother, were amazed and proud at their daughter’s rescue since she hadn’t been taught what to do in this situation.

City to refund over $1.8M due to over-billing error

WILMINGTON (originally published on July 29) — The City of Wilmington is refunding TimberTech over $1.8 million due to over-billing errors, according to city officials.

At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, officials approved supplemental appropriations which included two transfers from excess funds to sewer and water funds, respectively, for refunds. The documents indicate “this is to cover over-billing to large (sewer/water) user since 2018.”

TimberTech — a composite decking and outdoor living product company — is due a refund of $1,062,719.46 in water charges and $774,240.71 in sewer charges, for a total of $1,836,960.17.

AUGUST

Cases against two locals dismissed

WILMINGTON (originally published on August 2) — Two locals arrested at an April 20 Wilmington City Council meeting for allegedly disrupting the meeting are no longer facing charges.

On Friday, the cases against Darrell Petrey of Clarksville, and Tony Thomas of Wilmington, were dismissed in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Their attorney, Matthew Miller-Novak, told the News Journal the cases were “obtuse” from the beginning.

“(The cases) showed disdain for both the First and Fourth Amendments of the United States Constitution. Wilmington’s elite may find my clients persona non grata, but that never gave them the right to abuse their police power to punish these men for protected criticisms of their public officials. That is simply not how we roll in America,” said Miller-Novak.

Wildlife officer, K-9 locate missing elderly woman

CLINTON COUNTY (originally published on August 2) — In a remarkable display of teamwork and dedication, Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Jason Keller, assigned to Warren County, and his K-9 officer, “Scout,” recently located an 89-year-old woman who had gone missing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office had reached out for assistance, and Keller and Scout promptly responded to the individual’s residence. The search, which involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) canine assistance, culminated in finding the woman in just over three hours.

The incident unfolded on a July 22 evening in Chester Township. The elderly woman had disappeared from her home, prompting immediate concern from her family and the community, according to ODNR. The authorities, aware of the urgency of the situation, swiftly initiated search efforts to locate her.

Scout quickly picked up a scent and navigated through tall weeds and thorns directly to the woman’s location. Despite the challenges posed by the summer heat and the length of time she had been missing, K-9 Officer Scout’s determination and Officer Keller’s expertise played a pivotal role in locating her, according to ODNR.

Two file lawsuit against city, officials

WILMINGTON — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the City of Wilmington and officials by two men who were arrested at a city council meeting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Darrell Petrey, of Clarksville, and Tony Thomas, of Wilmington, filed a complaint against the City of Wilmington, Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, and now-former Wilmington City Council President Mark McKay in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio – Western Division.

According to the complaint provided by Matt Miller-Novak, the attorney for Petrey and Thomas, the two “seek damages for the unlawful restraint, retaliation, and malicious prosecution of two citizens for engaging in protected critical speech of their elected officials during public participation during a Wilmington City Council meeting.”

City ordered to provide items in Pitzer civil case

WILMINGTON (originally published on August 16) — The City of Wilmington has been ordered to provide items in a civil case involving the investigation into the death of Casey L. Pitzer.

On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the city was ordered to provide the items requested by Greg Pitzer. The city will have until Aug. 31 to “file an affidavit of items” provided to Pitzer, according to court documents.

The order was made by sitting Judge Stephen Wolaver — Judge John “Tim” Rudduck recused himself from the case.

In February, Pitzer filed a civil suit against the city wanting to obtain public records related to the investigation of his daughter’s death in 2013.

Nearly 400 children receive donated school supplies

WILMINGTON (originally published on August 16) — Nearly 400 children received supplies for the school year at a special event at Dove Church on Sunday.

Organized by locals, including Jason Stoops and Lee Sandlin, the event saw kids from all over Clinton County getting their supplies for the year.

Stoops told the News Journal while he and the volunteers put together several bags the day before, there would be times they had to put together bags to keep up.

While they didn’t run out of supplies, they did run out of time with some supplies left over.

WPD: 27-year-old Wilmington man dies as result of hit-skip incident

WILMINGTON (originally published on August 22)— Police are seeking information about Saturday’s reported hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Wilmington man.

At 2:15 a.m., Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a hit-skip crash with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of South South Street and Sugartree Street. The pedestrian — identified as Daniel Smith — was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.