As we enter the new year, some farmers who use restricted use pesticides and herbicides, as well as apply 50 acres or more of fertilizer will need to recertify for their license. The Clinton County Extension office is offering two trainings in 2024. Jan. 18 and Feb. 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. are the Clinton County dates. Both meetings will begin with one hour of fertilizer recertification at 9 a.m. and will be followed by pesticide recertification from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The following categories will be offered.

Categories

15- Fertilizer

CORE (weed Identification, Pesticide PPE, Spray Nozzle demonstration, etc.)

1-Grain and Cereal Crops

2-Forage and Livestock

3-Fruit and Vegetable Crops

5-Greenhouse Crops

6-Fumigation applications

If you are up for recertification, the Ohio Department of Agriculture should have sent you a letter with the recertification application, this application needs to be returned to the ODA with $30. This fee is different from the fee the extension office charges for the recertification training.

The Clinton County extension office is charging $35 for pesticide recertification, and $10 for Fertilizer recertification for a combined fee of $45 if you need both certifications.

To register for either Clinton County Pesticide and Fertilizer recertification trainings, call the Clinton County extension office: 937-382-0901 or email [email protected]