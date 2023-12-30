ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s boys basketball’s losing streak was extended to four games Friday night following a crushing 61-51 defeat to Franklin at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Following the game, Clinton-Massie head coach Stephen Graves was open about his concerns in wake of the recent skid after the Falcons 3-0 start.

“It worries me a little bit, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “We’re trying to preach getting back into that mindset we were at for the first three games of the season and somewhere along the line we lost that. We lost that want, that itch, that fire, of coming out and wanting to lock teams down.”

Clinton-Massie (3-4) will be back in action tonight with Blanchester (2-4) coming to town for a county clash.

Despite the loss, CM opened up hot with Miles Theetge finding Ryan Dillion for a three. On the next possession, the Falcons were able to put in a tough layin to take a 5-0 lead.

Franklin got on the board at the line, but CM remained unfazed as Jerry Trout pulled up for a contested mid-range shot and found the bottom of the net. Following this shot, each team struggled to score before Kai Cook struck from the three-point line and followed it up with a lay in to draw the Wildcats within a point.

Ryan Dillion stopped some of the bleeding for CM, but a 5-0 run ending in a Tito Harrison three to close out the first quarter put Franklin in the lead 13-12.

Cook remained hot in the second, scoring the first seven points. Theetge knocked down a strong and one bucket but Trey Newsome instantly erased that with another three and, in what felt like seconds, the Falcons found themselves down 14. A couple of late inside buckets from Theetge and Cale Wilson kept the Falcons within 30-21 going into half.

Points came easily to start the second half for both teams before a long scoring drought brought the action to a halt. Franklin looked to finally go back to its dominant ways by scoring at the line, forcing a turnover, and Cook hitting yet another three. But after this, Massie went on an 8-1 run.

Cook’s 20th point of the game ended the run late in the quarter, but CM was within single digits going to the fourth. However, both Wilson and Theetge were in foul trouble as the final frame unfolded.

Both teams dueled to start the final period, but Massie was finally able to claw back into it when multiple forced turnovers resulted in a 6-0 run to make it 51-46 with 1:47 remaining. Franklin called a timeout to adjust and ultimately was able to hold on for the win

SUMMARY

Dec 29, 2023

@Brian P Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 51, Franklin 61

F^13^17^12^9^^61

CM^12^9^12^18^^51

(51) FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newsome 0-1-0-3, Clark 0-0-1-1, Cook 7-3-8-31, Murphy 3-0-3-7, Black 0-0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0-0, Harrison 1-2-0-8, Hogan 0-0-0-0, McGuire 1-0-0-2, Parker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-6-15-61

(61) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 2-0-0-4, Theetge 5-0-1-11, Dillion 2-3-1-14, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 3-2-0-12, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-0-6, Trout 1-0-2-4, Leahy 0-0-0-0, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Mills 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-5-4-51