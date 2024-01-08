The Clinton County Retired Teachers Association met on Dec. 6, 2023, at the Aging Up Community Center in Wilmington. Thirty members were present. New officers were installed, and the association held its Christmas program with singing carols and the reading of a Christmas story shared by Joyce Kelly. They also had their annual service honoring members who passed away during the year. They meet quarterly each year starting in March. All Clinton County retired teachers are welcome. From left, past-president Brarb Hameister swears in new officers, president Joyce Kelly, vice president Becky Miller, secretary Barb Glass, assistant secretary Donna Gibson, treasurer Nancy Williams, and assistant treasurer Judy Sargent.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings