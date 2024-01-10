The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Food for All mobile pantry coming to Wilmington

On Thursday, Jan. 11, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p..m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items.

Candidate forum to be held

The Clinton County Republican Central Committee will host a candidate forum on Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditeria. All local county candidates are invited to attend. All residents of Clinton County are encouraged to come and meet the candidates. Candidates will give an opening introduction. Written questions from the audience will be taken and moderator will ask questions. Candidates will give a closing statement. For more information you may contact: chairman, Jim Rankin at: [email protected]

Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park to be held

The fifth-annual Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature one and three-mile naturalist-guided hikes, starting at the Campground Commissary from 10 a.m. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring your hiking poles. Donations to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park will be accepted for a warm meal of bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats. Additionally, at 2 p.m., the Environmental Education Center will host Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn, who will present a brief history of the Shawnee People.