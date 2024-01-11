HILLSBORO — After a hot start, East Clinton came up short against Hillsboro 2,741 to 2,580 Thursday at Highland Lanes.

In the girls match, East Clinton has been going with two bowlers recently but had four in this match. Hillsboro came out on top, though. Lily Beers led East Clinton with a 246 series.

For the boys, the Astros bowled a 1,128 first game to lead by 44 pins but Hillsboro came on in the second game to take a big lead. East Clinton was not able to rally in the baker games.

“In the second game, they just shot themselves in the foot by missing the easy spares,” coach Dale Wallace said of his Astros. “Same thing in the baker games but overall they did really well.”

Lukas Runk had a 255 game and 435 series to lead East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2024

@Highland Lanes

Boys Results

Hillsboro 2741, East Clinton 2580

HILLS: 1084, 1121 (2205) baker games 194, 164, 178 (536)

EC: Austin Alloy 225, 144; Preston Behr 215, 179; Denver Day 203, 212; Lukas Runk 255, 180; Ricky Kempke 230, 193 (1128, 908) baker games 204, 161, 179

–

Girls Results

Hillsboro 1981, East Clinton 1081

HILLS: Smith 112, na; Miller 131, 128; Bayless 172, 156; S. Perkins 128, na; B. Perkins 202, 207; Parker na, 140; 1 Sub na, 86 (745, 717) baker games 188, 181, 150 (519)

EC: Livea Galea 89, 73; Liz Williams 78, 82; Serena Williams 114, 118; Lily Beers 109 137 (390, 410) baker games 105, 91, 85 (281)