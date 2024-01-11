The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of DD to hold organizational meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Building D. The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterward.

SOESC to hold organizational meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. If you need directions to this location or have questions, feel free to contact SOESC Treasurer Rachel E. Meyer at 937-382-6921 Ext. #1025, or email [email protected] for more information.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Family & Children First Council to meet

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. (business) and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (presentations and networking). The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Job & Family Services office, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC coordinator, via email at [email protected].

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 24 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.