As Christians, revisiting the practices of the first-century church holds profound significance. Through these articles, last week and the next two, I hope you resolve to go back to church this Sunday. Allow me to make this your invitation: “I invite you to attend church this Sunday.”

Acts chapter two illuminates this pathway, describing how the early believers, upon accepting Peter’s message about Jesus Christ, were baptized, began meeting together and then: “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching, and to the fellowship, and to the breaking of bread, and to the prayers.”

Luke recorded this event as a prescription to follow for spiritual enrichment. Remember, resolutions are not just for the first week of January; you can resolve to be spiritually healthy at any time. Going back to church and mimicking the early church’s actions may be your first step to spiritual health this year.

Consider the first description: “the apostles’ teachings” as vital nourishment for your soul. Weekly sermons, Bible study, and group lessons provide lasting sustenance. Just because you can’t remember what you ate for lunch last week at this time, your body was still nourished by that meal. Likewise, every time you gather with other Christians to learn from the Bible (the apostles’ teachings) your soul will be developed. While personal study is impactful, communal learning amplifies its effect. God intended His message to resonate profoundly in group settings.

Furthermore, spiritual growth mirrors the concept of compound interest. We all recognize the changes that can happen over time physically, if we exercise regularly and eat healthy. The same is true spiritually: small, consistent efforts—like daily Bible reading and prayer—culminate in transformative personal development. Regularly congregating to learn the apostles’ teachings—be it through preaching, teaching, or even sharing what you are learning with others—yields a compounding effect on our spiritual journey.

I have met hundreds of people whose character has gradually changed to look more and more like Jesus Christ transformed from listening and applying thousands of sermons. The weekly gathering stacked upon one another with increasing influence. Unfortunately, the converse is true, too. I have met thousands of people who have been influenced by hundreds of thousands of hours by the opposite of what the apostles teach and are worse off because of it.

Lastly, in a world saturated with distractions and conflicting ideologies, our vision of what’s noble and righteous can blur and get distorted. Weekly gatherings serve as a compass, steering our thoughts back toward Jesus Christ and heavenly virtues. They refocus our minds, facilitating a closer alignment in our thinking with “whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and praiseworthy.” (Philippians 4:8)

If you’re seeking a church to deepen your spiritual connection, I’m here to assist. Reach out to me at [email protected], and together, I’ll help you discover a welcoming community where you can learn, grow, and contribute. Wilmington possesses several churches eager to embrace newcomers like you, offering not just a place to attend but an opportunity to enrich your relationship with Jesus Christ. If you’re considering attending a church this Sunday, drop me an email, and I’ll help you connect with one.

Dale McCamish is the pastor of Wilmington Church of Christ.