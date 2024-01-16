Wilmington High School is proud to share its Students of the Month for January. The following are the students’ names and what the teachers wrote about them:

Technology Department: Lucas Adams

Lucas Adams is the Tech Department Student of the Month. Lucas has become a leader in our Intro to Computer Coding Class by showing up prepared everyday and doing his best. Whenever he comes across a concept that he doesn’t get right away, he always puts in extra practice to make sure he understands. Lucas is also quick to help classmates when needed. Congrats Lucas and keep up the good work.

Math Department: Makaelynn Harris

Makaelyn is always a diligent math student. She asks questions and comes prepared every day. Makaelyn is also friendly and willing to work with others.

Independent Studies: Destiny Rosenwirth

Destiny is very talented and a good student and always friendly and cheerful. But what really has made her stand out is her strength. No, she can’t bench 300 pounds or anything like that, but she has an inner strength that comes from somewhere. No matter what gets thrown her way, she manages to get right back up and go. You go girl.

Ag Education: Hannah Scott

Hannah is very deserving of the Ag department student of the month. Hannah has been a part of the ag department for 4 years, she has taken numerous ag classes. She is also a leader in our FFA chapter. Last year she served as the chapter historian and this year she is serving as the chapter secretary. She is very passionate about the work she does in FFA and the sports that she is involved in. She is very goal oriented and she is going to excel as she goes on to college after graduation. I am so proud of her and her accomplishments.

Art Department: Sofia Castillo

Sofia is the Art Department Student of the Month! Sofia is a quiet and diligent worker in every art class. She puts great effort into all her art projects and creates high quality pieces. Sofia never hesitates to ask for feedback and is always open minded to make changes or improvements to her work. She is a fantastic and talented student- keep up the great work Sofia!

PE Department: Jake Stephens

Jake comes to APF everyday with a positive attitude and a solid work ethic. He dresses out and works hard to complete his workouts. His Ping Pong skills are improving with his consistent practice but still has a long way to go. Keep up the hard work Jake.

English Department: Jasmin Leon/Meiley Black

Jasmin Leon is one of the English Department students of the month for January. She has been working very hard at becoming a better writer. She often puts more effort and time into her writing than is required. She has made great progress since the beginning of the year. She is becoming an excellent writer. Jasmin also encourages other students when they feel overwhelmed or frustrated. If there was one word to sum up why Jasmin has been given this award, it is perseverance. Great work Jasmin!

Meiley Black is the other English Department Student of the Month for January. She works very hard to maintain excellent grades. Meiley participates during class and shares her thoughts and insights which add to every discussion. She is a model student to her peers and is greatly appreciated in English 2.